Unemployment rate in India rises to highest in three months

Mumbai: A report published by Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) revealed that the unemployment rate in the country has touched highest in three months. The unemployment rate in last month is 8%. It was at 7.77% in October this year.

The urban unemployment rate rose to 8.96% in November from 7.21% in the previous month. The rural unemployment rate slipped to 7.55% from 8.04%.

Also Read; To combat cost inflation, retailers are turning to robots

The data from the Mumbai-based CMIE is closely watched by economists and policymakers as the government does not release its own monthly figures.