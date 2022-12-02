Army conducts ‘Sudarshan Prahar’ in Rajasthani deserts

The Indian Army’s soldiers participated in the Sudarshan Prahar exercise in Rajasthan’s desert on Friday, showing off some of its force multipliers. The Sudarshan Chakra Corps’ Shahbaaz Division hosted the exercise.

The Army released a statement saying that the exercise ‘focused on the synergised application of combat power through the integration of force multipliers and exercising innovative fighting techniques in an integrated all arms environment exhibiting a high degree of professionalism and offensive spirit.’

The exercise was observed by the general officer commanding-in-chief (GOC-in-C) and his formation commanders, who encouraged the troops to maintain their high training standards and offensive mindset, according to a statement from the Indian Army Southern Command.

The Indian Army conducted Sudarshan Prahar in Rajasthan on Tuesday as well. Lieutenant General AK Singh, Goc-in-C of Southern Command, saw the exercise Sudarshan Prahar and praised the soldiers for their excellent operational readiness and level of training.

For the first time, senior level officers from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force together toured and evaluated the inter-service coordination and interoperability of exercising troops in forward locations, including the Border Security Force (BSF).

Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, the commander of the southern army, and Air Marshal Vikram Singh, the commander-in-chief of the South Western Air Command, addressed the troops and raised their spirits.