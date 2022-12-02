Azam Khan is charged after making a divisive comment about women.

Azam Khan, a senior Samajwadi Party leader, has been charged with making an offensive remark about women while criticising the Bharatiya Janata Party during the campaign for the November 29 election.

Women in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, have accused him of making a defamatory statement. The police have also begun investigating the situation.

On November 29, Azam Khan stated at a public gathering in Shutarkhana, ‘Someone will be born to take the revenge for atrocities sustained by me and my troops. Whether I’m alive or not doesn’t matter; you all will be there.’

He attacked the BJP government, saying that if it keeps treating him in this way for four more years, ‘a child before coming out of a woman’s womb would ask me whether or not I should come into this world.’

It should be noted that Azam Khan’s assembly membership was also revoked after the court sentenced him to three years in prison for making aggressive comments and using derogatory language. A by-election for the Rampur Nagar assembly is being held as a result.

When filing a complaint at the Ganj police station, the complainant Shahnaz said that Azam Khan had made lewd remarks about women. ‘We all supported him in the election, elected him to the position of minister, and now he is speaking so negatively about women. He doesn’t appear to have any respect for women. This is a statement that hurts me. Since they are all my mothers and sisters, all women are the same. Everybody agrees that he shouldn’t have said that.’

Anisa, a different complainant, said that Azam Khan had never made positive remarks about women.