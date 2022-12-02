FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil to face Cameroon: Possible playing XI

Doha: 5-time world champions, Brazil will face Cameroon in their final Group G match of the ongoing FIFA World Cup on Saturday at 12.30 am (IST) at Lusail Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Cameroon needs a win to enter the round of 16. The African team settled for a draw with Serbia and lost to Switzerland. They have only one point.

Brazil had already secured a berth in the knock-out stage. They had defeated Switzerland and Serbia in their first matches.

Brazil Probable Starting Line-up: Alisson; Militao, Marquinhos, Silva, Telles; Casemiro, Guimaraes, Paqueta; Antony, Jesus, Vinicius Jr

Cameroon Probable Starting Line-up: Epassy; Fai, Castelletto, Nkoulou, Tolo; Hongla, Anguissa, Kunde; Aboubakar, Choupo-Moting, Toko Ekambi