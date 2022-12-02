GST collection surge by 10.9% in November

Mumbai: The revenue from Goods and Services Tax (GST) surged by 10.9% in last month. The GST collection in November is at Rs 1.46 lakh crore. It is up by 10.9% compared to the same month last year. But the revenue is 3.9% lower from October.

The gross GST collection was Rs 1.52 lakh crore in October 2022 and Rs 1.32 lakh crore in November 2021. GST collection is crossing exceeded Rs 1.40 lakh crore for 9 months in a row.

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Uruguay to clash with Ghana today

In November, Central GST was Rs 25,681 crore, while State GST was Rs 32,651 crore. Integrated GST was Rs 77,103 crore and cess was Rs 10,433 crore. The Union government settled Rs 33,997 crore to Central GST and Rs 28,538 crore to State GST from Integrated GST. As such, post-settlement, the total revenue of the Centre and the states in November was Rs 59,678 crore and Rs 61,189 crore, respectively.