Indian Railways cancels several trains from December to February: Full list

New Delhi: The Northeast Railway zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains for 3 months. These trains will remain cancelled from December to February next year. The decision was taken due to low visibility caused by dense fog in the north-Indian states.

The cancelled trains include the Sampark Kranti Express running on the Delhi-Kathgodam route and the Bagh Express running on the Kolkata-Kathogodam route. Both trains will remain cancelled for the upcoming three months. Some of the other trains that have been cancelled include Saharsa-Anand Vihar Poorabiya Express, Jansewa Express, and Ajmer-Amritsar Express. Several other trains have been partially cancelled.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends services of these trains: Full list

Sampark Kranti Express will be cancelled for 14 days in December, 13 days in January and 12 days in February while the Bagh Express will remain cancelled for 4 days in December, 5 days in January, and 4 days in February.