Indian Railways extends services of these trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to extend the services of some special trains. The national transporter extended the operation of the Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special train till February 1 next year. A total of 14 trips have been added to the train’s schedule.

Train number 02832, Bhubaneswar – Dhanbad Special, will be operating from Bhubaneswar every Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday from January 1 to 31. Train number 02831, Dhanbad – Bhubaneswar Special, will be operating from Dhanbad every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday between January 2 and February 1.

The operation of train numbers 08439/08440, Puri – Patna – Puri Special, will also be extended. Train no. 08439 will operate from Puri every Saturday from December 3 to January 28 and train no. 08440 will be operating from Patna every Sunday from December 4 to January 29.