Mr. Modi is an excellent event manager: Congress makes fun of the PM for holding the G20 chairmanship.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is ‘creating a high-voltage play’ surrounding India becoming the G20 president, says Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. The Group of 20 (G20) countries officially elected India to the position on Thursday, December 1.

The congressman claimed that, as was expected, the BJP is ‘creating a high-voltage drama surrounding India’s presidency of the G20.’

‘India’s G20 presidency was a foregone conclusion because the position rotates.’ The leader of the Congress noted that previous G20 presidents included the USA, UK, Canada, South Korea, France, Mexico, Russia, Australia, Turkey, China, Germany, Argentina, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Italy, and Indonesia.

He continued by saying that no nation ‘created a drama’ after winning the G20 leadership. ‘None of these nations produced the high-voltage drama surrounding India’s election as G20 President for a year. I’m reminded of what LK Advani remarked about Modi being a talented event manager in Gandhinagar in 2014. That concludes the entire G20 spin cycle.’

On December 1, India officially took over the G20 presidency. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised that India would work to advance the common good through an inclusive, decisive, and action-oriented agenda.