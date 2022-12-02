Punjabi schools’ caste-based names to be changed

Harjot Singh Bains, the minister of education for Punjab, issued an order on Thursday renaming all government schools in the state with names based on caste and brotherhood.

‘Several incidents have come to our attention regarding the names of numerous government schools in the state being affiliated with a caste, which makes them feel uncivilised in the present day and at the same time encourage caste segregation in the society,’ Bains said.

He asserts that all pupils in Punjab’s public schools receive an equal education based on equality and, caste or class cannot be connected to the names of these institutions. Casteism and other types of prejudice, according to the education minister, have to be avoided because they were propagated in Punjab by great prophets, saints, and gurus.

He claimed that in the modern day, ‘these names have a significant effect on the delicate brains of the pupils and sometimes many parents stop from enrolling their children in government schools due to these names.’

In this regard, the elementary education department and all district education officials have been asked to provide a report on the numerous caste-based schools operating under their respective districts’ purview.