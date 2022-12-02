Round of 16 of FIFA World Cup 2022: A look at the qualified teams, schedule, and live telecast!

The FIFA World Cup 2022 is currently under progress, and there has been a lot of drama and action. Beginning on November 20, the competition has so far met expectations. On Friday, December 02, the Round of 32 will be over, and the Round of 16 will now take centre stage. As a result, the competition is expected to become more competitive and include more shocks for football fans across the world in the subsequent rounds.

Speaking of the round of 16, pre-tournament favourites Brazil, Argentina, England, Croatia, and Portugal have all made it through, but some major teams, including the 2014 winners Germany and the semifinalists from the previous tournament, Belgium, have already exited the competition. In addition, Australia advanced to the Round of 16 for the second time in their history after defeating Denmark. Teams like Japan and Morocco won their respective groups.Ahead of all the action in the Round of 16, here are the teams that have qualified so far and the entire schedule:

Group winners: England, France, Argentina, Netherlands, Japan, Morocco

Second-placed: Senegal, Poland, Australia, USA, Croatia, Spain

Final position yet to be confirmed: Brazil and Portugal

However, six countries, including Ghana, South Korea, and Uruguay from Group H, and Cameroon, Switzerland, and Serbia from Group G, are still vying for the two final slots.

Entire Round of 16 schedule:

Details about the live broadcast and telecast

The Round of 16 games will be aired by Sports 18, same as before. Both the Jio Cinema app and website will offer the live feed. The next round of the premier tournament in Qatar is likely to have more surprises.