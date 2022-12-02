Serbia to face Switzerland: Possible playing XI

Doha: Switzerland will lock horns with Serbia in their final Group match of the FIFA World Cup at Stadium 974 in Doha at 12.30 am (IST). A win will ensure Switzerland a berth in the round of 16 at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Switzerland is in the second position in Group G with 3 points from 2 matches. They defeated Cameroon by ‘1-0’ and lost to Brazil.

Serbia has not been able to register a win yet at the FIFA World Cup 2022. Serbia occupy the fourth spot in Group G with just a point. They lost to Brazil and settled for ‘3-3’ draw against Cameroon.

Serbia predicted Starting Line-up: Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Nikola Milenkovic, Milos Veljkovic, Stefan Mitrovic, Filip Kostic, Sasa Lukic, Nemanja Maksimovic, Andrija Zivkovic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Aleksandar Mitrovic

Switzerland Predicted Starting Line-up: Yann Sommer, Silvan Wedmer, Manuel Akanji, Nico Elvedi, Ricardo Rodriguez, Granit Xhaka, Remo Freuler, Ruben Vargas, Djibril Sow, Fabian Rieder, Breel Embolo