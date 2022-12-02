Students injured after school bus in Telangana’s Adilabad collides with live wire

A bus carrying 52 students and four teachers from a private school in Adilabad, Telangana, accidentally touched a live wire at Kallur village in Kuntala Mandal, preventing a serious accident. The incident, which occurred on December 1 at around 4 p.m., left two students with burn injuries.

The bus’s contact with the live wire occurred as it was transporting the students to Adilabad town. The hurt students were taken into a Bhainsa government area hospital. It is said that their condition is stable. The incident occurred as the students were returning from a field trip to the Kallur Sri Sai Baba temple.

The incident happened at Kallur Village on Thursday around 4 p.m., according to the police. A live electrical wire that was hanging loosely at the bus stop came into contact with the bus.

While backing up to park the bus, the driver was unaware of the wire. While other students who got off the bus were uninjured, two did. Police officials added that a case is currently being registered.

There are more investigations in progress.