Timetable for ICSE, ISC exams published; Know more..

New Delhi: The timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations has been published. Apart from the announcement of CISCE time table 2023, the board said the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.

For Class 12, the first exam will be English-Paper I and English-Paper II on the next day. Meanwhile, the last examination for Class 12 will be Environmental Science on March 31. The examinations for Class 10 will end with the Biology test on March 29.

The council also stated that the duration of the board exams will be 3 hours and the time indicated on the Class 10, 12 time table for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.

CISCE Issues Guidelines For Students

The CISCE has also issued guidelines for students appearing in ICSE, ISC board date sheet.