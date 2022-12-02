Timetable for ICSE, ISC exams published; Know more..

New Delhi: The timetable for the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Class 10 and Indian School Certificate (ISC) Class 12 examinations has been published. Apart from the announcement of CISCE time table 2023, the board said the ICSE, ISC result 2023 will be declared in May 2023.
For Class 12, the first exam will be English-Paper I and English-Paper II on the next day. Meanwhile, the last examination for Class 12 will be Environmental Science on March 31. The examinations for Class 10 will end with the Biology test on March 29.
The council also stated that the duration of the board exams will be 3 hours and the time indicated on the Class 10, 12 time table for writing the paper, 15 minutes time will be given for reading the question paper.
CISCE Issues Guidelines For Students
The CISCE has also issued guidelines for students appearing in ICSE, ISC board date sheet.
- The board has asked the candidates to be seated in the examination hall/room five minutes before the time fixed for the start of the examination in the subject.
- ‘A candidate who arrives late will be required to give a satisfactory explanation and reason to the Supervising Examiner. Except in exceptional circumstances, a paper will not be given to any candidate who is more than half an hour late’, the statement read.
- The council said the students must adhere to the CISCE exam day guidelines to avoid any inconveniences.
- The council said if a candidate is found indulging in any unfair means, will be reported to the Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE and may be expelled from the examination hall/room forthwith and refused admission to subsequent examination papers.
