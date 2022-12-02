Warner Bros. TV CEO Channing Dungey shares updates about the previously-announced TV series based on ‘Harry Potter’

CEO of Warner Bros. TV Channing Dungey provided an update on the previously announced TV series based on the hugely popular ‘Harry Potter’ book and film franchise.

‘There is a tremendous amount of ambition for that,’ Warner Bros. TV CEO said, adding, ‘and we are engaged in a number of different conversations,’ reports eonline.com.

‘I wish I could tell you that something was imminent on the horizon but there is a lot of interest and a lot of passion for it,’ she continued.

‘What’s great is that you see how the audience is so engaged and so ready.’

However, Dungey stated she’s optimistic about what the future holds, insisting: ‘We’re just trying to figure out what the right next step is.’

Warner Bros. TV, which owns networks like HBO, TBS, TNT, truTV, and CNN, began dabbling in Harry Potter content last year.

‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses,’ a four-part quiz hosted by Helen Mirren and starring Harry Potter favourites such Matthew Lewis, Tom Felton, and Luke Youngblood, premiered on TBS in November 2021.

On New Year’s Day 2022, ‘Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts’ on HBO Max debuted, featuring a cast reunion that included actors Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

The Fantastic Beasts series has continued with Warner Bros. movies, with the most current instalment, ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore,’ coming out in 2022.