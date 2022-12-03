4 killed, 9 injured in truck-car collision

Lucknow: 4 people lost their lives and 9 others were injured in a road accident in Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. A jeep carrying a marriage party collided with a truck on Agra-Jaipur Highway. Four people were killed and nine were injured when a jeep in the area, police said.

The marriage party including the groom and his family from Rajasthan’s Ajmer were going to Patna in Bihar. As per police, the jeep driver fell asleep while driving resulting in the accident.

The injured are undergoing treatment at CHC and SN Medical College hospital in Agra. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. Police has registered a case and investigations in on.