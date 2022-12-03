B-21 nuclear bomber unveiled by Northrop Grumman for the United States Air Force

The B-21 ‘Raider’ plane, the first of a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force, was unveiled by Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC.N) on Friday.

In a dramatic ceremony, the B-21 was introduced at Northrop’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, California, giving the public their first glimpse of the new bomber.

With the help of long-range and mid-air refuelling capabilities, the B-21, which resembles its forerunner, the B-2, in terms of ‘flying wing’ design, will be able to deliver both conventional and nuclear missiles all over the world.

The estimated price of each aircraft in 2010 currency was $550 million, or roughly $750 million today’s inflation-adjusted dollars.

The Air Force intended to start replacing B-1 and B-2 bombers by purchasing at least 100 of the aircraft.