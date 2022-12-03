In broad daylight, woman severely attacked with machete in Kochi

Kochi: A shocking incident that happened in broad daylight has been reported in Kochi, where a man allegedly attempted to kill a woman at Azad road in Kaloor on Saturday morning. The incident happened at around 11 am. According to eye witness, a scuffle broke out between a youngster and two women which resulted in the attack.

As per reports, the woman has been identified as Sandhya, who hails from other state. While Sandhya and her friend were walking, the person reportedly her ex-lover, Farooq, who arrived on a bike, got into a verbal argument with them. Farooq, had a machete in his hand and tried to hit the woman on her head during the scuffle.

The woman’s friend blocked it but suffered severe injury on her hand. The youngster later fled the scene leaving his bike when the women countered him. The injured woman has been hospitalised. The police have seized the machete used for the act and have been retrieving CCTV footages from the locality to nab the culprit.