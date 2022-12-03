Indian Railways cancels 4 trains for next 3 months: Full list

New Delhi: North Western Railway zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled 4 trains for next 3 months. These trains were cancelled due to low visibility caused by dense fog. To mitigate the danger due to fog, the Indian Railways has also rescheduled several routes and timings.

Full list:

1. Train number 22421 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jodhpur Express running daily between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Jodhpur will remain canceled from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 (90 trips).

2. Train number 22422 Jodhpur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express running daily between Jodhpur and Delhi Sarai Rohilla will remain canceled from December 1, 2022 to February 28, 2023 (90 trips).

3. Train number 22985 Udaipur City – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express scheduled to run between Udaipur City and Delhi Sarai Rohilla on Saturdays will remain canceled from December 3, 2022 to February 25, 2023 (13 trips).

4. Train number 22986 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udaipur City Express scheduled to run on Sundays between Delhi Sarai Rohilla and Udaipur City will remain canceled from December 4, 2022 to February 26, 2023 (13 trips).