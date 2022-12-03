Man detained in Delhi for syphoning $48,000 through extortion from American professor

Rahul Kumar was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on suspicion of sextorting a professor from the USA. The International Operation Division of the CBI has filed a case against the accused, a resident of New Delhi, alleging that he extorted a professor from a renowned American university.

According to reports, the victim was seduced by a Facebook profile with the intention of obtaining sexually explicit images while video chatting. It was claimed that the victim was coerced into sending recorded, sexually explicit videos during a video chat.

Additionally, it was claimed that the accused used accounts connected to the sexually explicit video chat and sent threats via messages. According to reports, Kumar made the demand on his PayPal account.

If the victim didn’t send the requested amount, the accused threatened to release the sexually explicit video.

Additionally, it was claimed that the victim transferred payments totaling $48,000 to his PayPal account.

The accused also continued in sending the victim threatening emails asking him to purchase an iPhone charger and earphones even after receiving the extortion money from the victim. In addition, he warned the American professor that if his demands weren’t met, he would release the video.

Authorities conducted searches at Kumar’s property in Asola, which resulted in the recovery of evidence that could be used against him.