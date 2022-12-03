Rajasthan hosts the ‘biggest field training exercises’ by the Indian Army; Report

In order to validate their actions in accordance with the resolve of the ‘Whole of the Nations’ approach for a decisive victory, the Indian Army has conducted one of the largest field training exercises involving all entities of war fighting, including civil agencies, in the western borders of Rajasthan.

The training exercise concluded on November 30, 2022. In this exercise, numerous firsts were accomplished, strengthening the cooperation and synergy between the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Border Security Force (BSF), A Defense PRO stated on Friday, Col. Amitabh Sharma.

Many indigenous technologies and pieces of equipment were applied and used on the ground throughout the week-long exercise, confirming how well they work together to improve operational capabilities. Additionally, new ideas for fighting in an integrated theatre of conflict have been shown by the synergistic activities.

For the first time, senior-most commanders from the Indian Army and Indian Air Force jointly visited the exercising soldiers in advanced regions and assessed their inter-service cooperation and interoperability, including that of the Border Security Force.

In a combined speech given at the exercise site, Lieutenant General Ajay Kumar Singh, GOC-in-C of Southern Command, and Air Marshal Vikram Singh, AOC-in-C of Southern Western Air Command, exalted them to work for merged perfection and inspired all ranks by building trust in them.

The leaders of the Army and the Air Force both paid tribute to the valiant soldiers of the 1971 Indo-Pak War at the Laungewala War Memorial jointly as a last act of their tour. They praised the bravery and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought side by side to protect the country’s territorial integrity.