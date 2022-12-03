United Airlines and Boeing close to strike deal on major 787 order

According to two sources briefed on the situation, United Airlines Inc and Boeing Co are nearing an agreement for a significant 787 Dreamliner order.

Although the exact quantity of the order could not be immediately determined, it is anticipated to be large and might be disclosed as early as this month, according to the sources.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported on the scheme, United was almost ready to place orders for a number of 787 Dreamliners.

According to Bloomberg News, United was considering offers from Boeing and the Airbus SE A350 and was about to place an order for more than 100 widebody aircraft.

Continuing to construct 787s at a low rate, Boeing stated in October that it ‘will progressively return to five aeroplanes per month over time. We anticipate increased production rates, according to Boeing, given the huge demand and backlog of more than 400 widebody aircraft.’