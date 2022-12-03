YS Sharmila, leader of YSRTP, demands increased security for her padyatra

YS Sharmila Reddy, the founder and leader of the YSRTP, sent a memo to Telangana’s DGP asking him to instruct police officials to provide adequate security for her padayatra, which she resumed on Friday. She also stated that there is a grave threat to the lives of the party workers and urged the DGP to act against the politically motivated ‘anti-social elements.’

She claimed that the leaders of the ruling party in the Warangal district have been threatening her, saying that she will be attacked everywhere. Following such threats, she wrote the DGP to request increased security for her padyatra.

Additionally, she asked the DGP to direct the police force to stop the daily disturbances and to punish offenders harshly and fairly.

On October 20, 2021, Sharmila started her 4,000-kilometer ‘Praja Prasthanam’ padayatra.

Her letter to the police chief was written just a few days after some unknown people attacked and set fire to her bus in the Telangana town of Narsampet.

Sources claim that unknown people attacked Sharmila’s bus, shouting ‘Sharmila go back’ and pouring flammable liquid, which caused the bus to catch fire.