A Silicon Valley business that wirelessly beams electricity has raised $30 million

Reach Power Inc, a Silicon Valley business that wirelessly beams electricity, announced on Friday that it had raised $30 million in a funding round to help it market its products.

While large-dish antennas with high-power sources have been used in the past to demonstrate similar technology, Reach founder and CEO Chris Davlantes stated that the recent development of high-power antennas that can precisely focus beams of energy, as well as software improvements for control, have made it possible to create effective wireless power transmission systems.

Davlantes demonstrated for Reuters by connecting a radio with no batteries to an antenna-based wireless power receiver, which turned on the radio up to 25 feet (7.6 metres) away from the power transmitter.

When asked about the safety of blasting stronger electric beams, Dalvantes stated that the devices can detect objects and turn off or route around them. ‘When you’re around one of our systems, we always ensure you’re getting exposure that meets the same restrictions as other telephones,’ he said.