After death of gangster Raju Theth, BJP cancels Jan Akrosh Yatra in Sikar

After gangster Raju Theth was shot and killed on Saturday in front of his home in Sikar, Rajasthan, the BJP decided to call off the Jan Akrosh Yatra.

The BJP’s state chapter has made the decision to host a meeting there.

A rivalry that was growing within the Anandpal gang led to the murder of gangster Raju Theth. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang member and history-sheeter Rohit Godara admitted to killing Raju Theth.

The state chapter of the BJP decided to organise the ‘Jan Aakrosh Yatra’ in Rajasthan to counter the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congressman Rahul Gandhi. The yatra would be conducted throughout the state’s 200 constituencies and cover about 75,000 km.

The Jan Akrosh Yatra was introduced on December 1 at the Dusshera Maidan in Jaipur by BJP national president J P Nadda.

After finishing its leg in Madhya Pradesh, the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra is scheduled to enter Rajasthan on Sunday or Monday. The BJP intends to visit every village during its Jan Aakrosh Yatra.

On December 17, the BJP will also observe Black Day to commemorate four years of Rajasthan’s Congress government’s rule.