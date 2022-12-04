FIFA World Cup 2022: England to clash with Senegal: Possible playing XI

Doha: England and Senegal will face each other in the Round of 16 of ongoing FIFA World Cup at the the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor in Doha at 00.30 am (IST). England and Senegal have never met before in any international football events.

England scored 9 goals in 3 matches in the group stage. 6 out of their 9 goals came against Iran and 3 against Wales. The England Vs USA match ended in a goalless draw. They had 7 points from 3 matches. The English team defeated Iran by ‘6-2’ and Wales by ‘3-0’.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

The English team is looking to win their first World Cup title since 1966. England reached the semi-finals in Russia 2018 and the Euro 2020 final last year.

Senegal had 6 points from 3 matches. The African team lost to the Netherlands by ‘0-2’. They then defeated hosts Qatar by ‘3-1’ and Ecuador by ‘2-1’. This is Senegal’s third appearance in a world cup.

England possible starting lineup: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Rashford, Kane, Foden

Senegal possible starting lineup: E. Mendy; Sabaly, Koulibaly, Diallo, Jakobs; P. Gueye, N. Mendy, Ciss; Ndiaye, Dia, Sarr