Germany to enter into climate protection agreements with industry in 2023

Germany will enter into so-called climate protection contracts with industrial companies next year to support the transition to cleaner production and the use of hydrogen, Economy Minister Robert Habeck announced on Sunday.

‘The goal is to efficiently establish a viable green industry along the value chain,’ Habeck was quoted as saying by Funke media group.

Habeck did not elaborate on the nature of such agreements.

According to Reuters, Habeck intends to award companies in energy-intensive industries such as chemicals and steel 15-year subsidy arrangements known as climate protection contracts in exchange for reducing carbon emissions in their production.