Largest refinery in Venezuela ceases producing gasoline

According to three persons familiar with the operations, a critical refinery unit at Venezuela’s largest crude processing facility has malfunctioned, stopping production at the plant responsible for generating gasoline.

According to one of the sources, the fluid catalytic cracker (FCC) malfunctioned at the nation’s largest refinery, Amuay, which produces gasoline at a rate of 645,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the peninsula of Paraguay.

Over the past few years, intermittent fuel shortages have been brought on by the state-run oil company PDVSA’s struggling refineries’ slow output, which is running at a quarter of its processing capacity.

In response to a request for comment regarding the state of Amuay’s FCC unit, PDVSA did not respond right away.

The regular system breakdowns and supply shortages at Venezuela’s refineries result in production losses.