‘Letter- Bombs’ sent from Valladolid targeted PM and embassy: Report

A source close to the investigation told Reuters on Saturday that Spanish Police believe the letter bombs sent to prominent targets, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, were sent from the northern Valladolid city. Apart from the PM, the letter bombs were delivered to government buildings, a satellite company for the EU, the US Embassy, and the Ukrainian Embassy in Madrid between November 24 and December 2.

According to Spanish media, the explosive devices were home-made and comprised just trace amounts of metal balls and explosives. The letters did not explode when opened; instead, a burst of flame was seen. Although the most were neutralised, one of the explosives detonated, slightly hurting a worker at the Ukrainian embassy. The explosives may have been despatched in retaliation for Spain’s backing of Ukraine, but no one has claimed responsibility for their dispatch.

The anonymous source said that nobody has been recognised as the sender of the packets. Earlier, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, Spain’s interior minister, said that the letter bombs, which also targeted the Ukrainian embassy, may be related to Russia’s conflict in Ukraine. The six letter bombs ‘may be related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine,’ Grande-Marlaska reportedly said in a communication to his EU peers and the European Commission, according to a report from the Europa Press news agency on Friday.

Russia has, however, denounced all ‘terrorist’ behaviour, calling such threats or deeds ‘absolutely disgusting’. Margarita Robles, the Spanish minister of defence, emphasised Spain’s continued support for Ukraine during a visit to the country on Wednesday. Because we believe Ukraine’s cause to be just—the cause of peace and freedom—we will continue to assist, as will other EU and NATO nations, added Robles.