LIC introduces WhatsApp Services for customers: Know how to avail the service

Mumbai: largest life insurance company in the country, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a WhatsApp service for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090.

Steps to avail LIC WhatsApp services:

Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090. Following screen will help policyholders to avail listed services. Choose the option number for selection of services.

List of services offered on WhatsApp:

Please select an option from the services given below

Premium due

Bonus information

Policy status

Loan eligibility quotation

Loan repayment Quotation

Loan interest due

Premium paid certificate

ULIP -statement of units

LIC services links

Opt in/Opt out Services

End conversation