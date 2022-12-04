LIC introduces WhatsApp Services for customers: Know how to avail the service

Mumbai: largest life insurance company in the country, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has launched a WhatsApp service for its policyholders. Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090.
Steps to avail LIC WhatsApp services:
Policyholders who have registered their policies on the LIC portal will be able to make use of these services on WhatsApp by Saying ‘HI’ on Mobile no 8976862090. Following screen will help policyholders to avail listed services. Choose the option number for selection of services.
List of services offered on WhatsApp:
Please select an option from the services given below
Premium due
Bonus information
Policy status
Loan eligibility quotation
Loan repayment Quotation
Loan interest due
Premium paid certificate
ULIP -statement of units
LIC services links
Opt in/Opt out Services
End conversation
LIC launches its WhatsApp Services#LIC #WhatsApp pic.twitter.com/vBO4c86xLr
— LIC India Forever (@LICIndiaForever) December 2, 2022
