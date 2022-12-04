Mahzooz Draw:3 expats share Dh300,000

Dubai: 3 expats won Dh300,000 in the latest Mahzooz draw. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Dario and Lucille from the Philippines and Hanna from Palestine.

33 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000. They will take home Dh30,303 each. 1,512 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. A total of 1548 participants won total prize money of Dh1,829,200.

Also Read: Foreign exchange reserves of India rises for 3rd week in a row

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still up for grabs at the next Super Saturday draws, so is the top prize of Dh10,000,000 at the Fantastic Friday Epic Draw. The Fantastic Friday Epic Draw requires participants to choose 6 numbers out of 39 for a chance to win Dh10,000,000.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.