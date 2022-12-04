People defaced a Ukraine wall with a Banksy mural by cutting it off.

According to the governor of the Kyiv area, a group of persons attempted to steal a Banksy artwork in Ukraine on Friday by ripping it off the wall where it was painted.

A piece of board and plaster with the picture of a woman carrying a fire extinguisher while wearing a gas mask and a dressing gown was cut off by the group.

‘However, they were seen at the scene in the Hostomel city, which is close to Kiev, and the mural was retrieved,’ statement from Oleksiy Kuleba.

He stated that cops were guarding the image and that it was still in tact.

‘After all, these pictures serve as representations of how we are fighting the enemy. We’ll make every effort to keep these pieces of public art around as a reminder of our victory’ he said.

The mural and six others were painted by Banksy, whose artwork can fetch millions of dollars on the art market, last month in areas that had been severely damaged by intense fighting following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Another painting depicts a young gymnast doing a handstand on a little mound of concrete debris. One more depicts an elderly man taking a bath.

The yellow wall in Hostomel, which had a sizable chunk chopped all the way to the brickwork, was shown in police photos. They claimed that several persons were detained on the spot.

It has been ten months since Russia began its assault in Ukraine. In the early stages of the conflict, Moscow’s soldiers were driven from the area around Kiev, but combat continues in the east and south.