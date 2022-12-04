Ranchi hosts exhibition showcasing talents of differently-abled people

An exhibition showcasing the talents of differently-abled people was held at the Audrey House in Ranchi in honour of World Disability Day, which is observed annually on December 3.

Mahua Maji, a member of the Rajya Sabha, and C P Singh, a ranchi MLA, also went to the exhibition that was held to inspire disabled people who had won gold medals in various national competitions. At the exhibition, there were many booths selling goods for everyday use.

Mahua Maji, a Rajya Sabha MP, urged disabled people to keep up their entrepreneurial venture and claimed that having such programmes boosts disabled people’s morale. Every person should always be prepared to help the disabled, according to Ranchi MLA C P Singh.

The group behind the exhibition, Sarthak ki Madhulika, claimed that we regularly host many such programmes to help differently-abled people for develop their skills.

The Jharkhand Divyang Andolan Sangh, on the other hand, protested in front of the Raj Bhavan to press its 21 points of demands. The group said that, the government is not willing to pay attention to their demands.