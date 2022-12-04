Website created by the Karnataka Congress to ‘reveal’ BJP’s connections to criminals

The Congress in Karnataka has published a list of ‘leaked’ BJP candidates along with their pictures and has accused the party of enlisting anti-social and criminally inclined individuals. The Karnataka Congress claimed that daily ‘rowdy-sheeters’ are joining the party.

The grand old party increased the tempo of its attack on the BJP by dedicating an entire website, www.leakedBJP.com, for exposing the BJP’s irregularities in the lead-up to the state elections in 2023.

The new website contains information on how the BJP is criminalising politics by enlisting rowdy sheeters and neighbourhood gangsters from Bengaluru.

One of the more conspicuous incidents included BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and the mobster ‘Silent Sunil.’

The Congress has been criticising the state’s ruling party and its elected officials for bringing in all the disruptive forces and maintaining close ties to them.