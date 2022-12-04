While digging pipeline bore in Andhra’s Eluru, gold coins surfaced

While excavating a bore pipeline at a field in the Eduwadala Palem village of the Koyyalagudem mandal in Andhra Pradesh’s Eluru district, a small earthen pot containing 17 gold coins was found.

The field is owned by one Manukonda Satyannarayana in the village of Eduwadala Palem, according to the authorities. When he found the earthen pot, which broke to reveal the 17 gold coins, he was digging in his field to build a bore pipeline.

He immediately informed the tehsildar to the case, who rushed to the scene and started an investigation. During the examination, the officials found one more coin with a labourer who was working in the field.

After a panchnama was finished, the gold coin and the clay pot it was kept in were taken into custody.

According to Tehsildar P Nagamani, a total of 18 coins totaling 61 grammes were seized. The gold coins will be given to the district collector, who will then place them in the treasury.