Bengaluru NCB detained 27 people including Iranian national for smuggling

The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested 27 people in various states, including an Iranian national, for smuggling and selling illegal drugs worth about Rs 15 lakh. In connection with this, authorities seized a variety of drugs, including LSD, cocaine, hashish, and psilocybin mushrooms.

According to a press release, the NCB Bangalore conducted controlled delivery operations and was successful in arresting both the receiver and those responsible for the drugs’ financing, transportation, and distribution.

‘A common modus operandi being used in all these cases is that the drugs were booked through darknet markets and in some closed Telegram and WhatsApp groups,’ the NCB stated in a press release.

‘The payments were made using cryptocurrency and other online payment channels. The arrested people belong to the age group of 20-25 years only and are mostly students and art/software professionals. Most of the arrested persons are well educated and belong to different cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi etc., who are settled in Bangalore for the purpose of studying and working in reputed companies,’ further read the release.

According to the press release, in one of the cases, the drug supplier distributed the drug via a regional courier service to various locations across the nation while operating out of Siliguri, West Bengal.

Aside from the Iranian national, those detained come from Bengaluru, Mumbai, Tamil Nadu, Hyderabad, Mizoram, Haryana, Delhi, Kolkata, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh.