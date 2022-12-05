Chhawla rape-murder victim’s family files plea for review of the SC’s acquittal of the defendants.

The Supreme Court has been petitioned by the parents of the Chhawla rape victim in order to revisit its November ruling exonerating three death row inmates.

On the basis of ‘circumstantial evidence,’ the Supreme Court last month exonerated three men who were facing the death penalty for the 2012 rape and murder of a 19-year-old woman in Delhi’s Chhawla neighbourhood.

The parents of the deceased girl have now filed a review petition, claiming that the Supreme Court misinterpreted crucial DNA evidence from Test Identification Parade (TIP) and made an ‘error’ in the earlier verdict.

The review petition also cited evidence of Rahul’s involvement, including bloodstains on his clothing and the location of his cell phone.

The Delhi High Court affirmed the death sentence given to the three defendants in the Chhawla rape-murder case for the horrifying rape and murder of the 19-year-old woman on February 9, 2012, in Chhawla, Dwarka, Delhi.

They had appealed the verdict to the Supreme Court, which, in its decision on November 7, vacated the orders of the trial court and the high court.

‘Circumstantial evidence led to the execution of these three individuals. The facts in this case did not support such clarity. Why should the case go before the Supreme Court if the evidence is weak and the trial court and High Court only imposed the death penalty?’, the then Chief Justice UU Lalit said while releasing the convicts.