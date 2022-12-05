DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Indian Railways cancels 285 trains today: Full list

Dec 5, 2022, 03:58 pm IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways cancelled 285 trains scheduled to depart today. The national transporter has fully cancelled 222 trains and partially cancelled 63 trains. These trains were cancelled due to maintenance related works for infrastructure.

Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01605 , 01606 , 01607 , 01608 , 01609 , 01610 , 01623 , 01811 , 01812 , 01820 , 01885 , 01886 , 02131 , 02563 , 02564 , 03086 , 03296 , 03380 , 03591 , 03592 , 04041 , 04042 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04283 , 04286 , 04303 , 04304 , 04383 , 04384 , 04424 , 04433 , 04434 , 04435 , 04504 , 04579 , 04601 , 04602 , 04647 , 04648 , 04988 , 04989 , 04999 , 05035 , 05036 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05425 , 05426 , 05459 , 05470 , 05471 , 05502 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06429 , 06430 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06977 , 06980 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 09078 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11039 , 11040 , 11113 , 11114 , 11120 , 11123 , 11127 , 11128 , 12113 , 12136 , 12140 , 12171 , 12241 , 12242 , 12358 , 12369 , 12370 , 12397 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12572 , 12595 , 12873 , 13021 , 13205 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14022 , 14029 , 14030 , 14085 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14230 , 14231 , 14232 , 14235 , 14236 , 14265 , 14266 , 14307 , 14308 , 14315 , 14323 , 14324 , 14505 , 14506 , 14523 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 15026 , 15081 , 15082 , 15083 , 15084 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15231 , 15232 , 15280 , 15554 , 15620 , 15903 , 17227 , 18103 , 18626 , 19006 , 19008 , 20926 , 20948 , 20949 , 22138 , 22421 , 22422 , 22441 , 22442 , 22938 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 32411 , 32412 , 32413 , 32414 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36071 , 36072 , 36081 , 36082 , 36085 , 36086 , 36087 , 36088 , 36827 , 36829 , 36840 , 36844 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement

