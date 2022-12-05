Indian Railways cancels trains on Darjeeling Himalayan route: Full list

Kolkata: The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) zone of the Indian Railways has cancelled several trains in the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) section. These trains were cancelled due to low passenger rush.

Train No. 52539/52538, New Jalpaiguri – Darjeeling – New Jalpaiguri tri-weekly AC passenger will remain cancelled from 17th December 2022 to 28th February 2023. The national transporter also cancelled Diesel special joyrides, train No. 02547/02548/02549/02550 Darjeeling – Ghum – Darjeeling special joyrides from 6th to 31st December, 2022.

The DHR is a UNESCO World Heritage site since 1999. The joyrides on the 141-year-old mountain railway section is a popular tourist attraction. Each of these joyrides had 3 first-class chair cars with a total of 30 seats.