Lalu Prasad Yadav to have kidney transplantation today. Daughter shares photos.

Lalu Yadav, president of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, is undergoing a kidney transplant procedure; his daughter Rohini Acharya, who is the donor, underwent surgery before her father.

On Twitter, Ms. Acharya posted a picture of herself and her father before surgery and wrote that he is ‘ready to rock and roll’ and requested good luck from her fans.

Mr. Yadav, who had kidney-related issues, was advised to get a transplant. Ms. Acharya, who identified herself as ‘destiny’s child,’ told NDTV that she would be giving her father one of her kidneys.

The second daughter of the seasoned politician, Ms. Acharya, resides in Singapore and frequently tweets about them. Recently, she tweeted, ‘To me, my parents are the Gods. Anything I can do for them.’

Regarding the kidney donation, she had stated that she intended to offer her father ‘only a small part of flesh.’

Mr. Yadav, a fodder fraud convict, is currently on bail owing to health concerns. He had travelled to Singapore for medical treatment, but he had to leave Singapore because the time limit set by a Delhi court for his international trip was limited.