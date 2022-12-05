Live results from Gujarat polls: BJP is set to form government again after over 58% turnout is recorded!

According to the Election Commission, phase two of the Gujarat Assembly elections saw a voter turnout of over 58% up until 5 pm. According to exit polls, the BJP is expected to once again take power in Gujarat. There will be voting for 93 seats, and there are 833 candidates running, representing 61 political parties, including the newly-included AAP. PM Modi and BJP candidate Hardik Patel also voted earlier.

On Monday, voters will choose the final 93 members in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly. A few hours before voting began, the BJP suspended Vijay Vanra, the leader of the Vadodra City BJP. A tribal leader and candidate, according to the Congress, was allegedly thrashed by BJP thugs before going missing. The state election commission reports that 285 independents are also among the nominees. An average turnout of 63.31 percent was noted in the phase 1 voting on December 1.

The BJP and the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP are contesting in all 93 seats. Ghatlodia (in Ahmedabad district), the constituency of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is a stronghold of the saffron party. Maninagar constituency in Ahmedabad has been a bastion of the BJP since the 1990s. Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani is contesting as the Congress candidate from Vadgam seat in Banaskantha district, and Leader of Opposition Sukhram Rathva is the nominee for the BJP.

The results of the Gujarat Assembly election will be declared on December 8. The saffron party has bagged 51 of these seats, the Congress 39, while three seats went to independent candidates. In 2017 Assembly election, the BJP had won 37 seats, outnumbering the Congress which got 22. The results will also be declared in north and central Gujarat where the Congress had won 17 seats and the BJP 14.