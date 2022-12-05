Ukraine and the Baltic states chastise Macron for suggesting ‘security assurances’ for Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s suggestion that the West consider Russia’s need for security guarantees if Moscow agrees to peace talks in Ukraine sparked outrage in Kyiv and its Baltic allies over the weekend.

Macron told French television station TF1 that Europe must plan its future security architecture and consider ‘how to give guarantees to Russia the day it returns to the negotiating table.’

Mykhailo Podolyak, the top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, stated that it is the world that requires security guarantees from Russia, not the other way around.

‘The civilised world requires’security guarantees’ from post-Putin Russia’s barbarous aims,’ Podolyak tweeted on Sunday.

The secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, Oleksiy Danilov, stated that a ‘denuclearized and demilitarized’ Russia would be the best guarantee of peace not only for Ukraine, but also for the rest of the world.