‘We are ready for war with India if attacked’: Pakistan’s new Army chief

General Syed Asim Munir, Pakistan’s new army leader, visited the Rakhchikri Sector in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Saturday and told locals that his army was prepared to defend ‘every inch of our homeland’ if attacked by India, according to news agency PTI.

‘Recently, the Indian government has made some extremely reckless remarks about Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. Let me state unequivocally that Pakistan’s military forces are always prepared to fight back against the enemy if necessary, in addition to protecting every square inch of our homeland’, according to PTI’s report.

Interacting with commanders and troops, General Munir commended them for maintaining high levels of morale, competence, and combat preparedness while doing their tasks under difficult conditions. He warned,’ Any misperception leading to a misadventure would always be faced with the full power of our military forces supported by a resilient people in reference to recent statements made by Indian authorities about Gilgit-Baltistan and Jammu and Kashmir’.

On November 24, General Munir succeeded General Qamar Javed Bajwa as head of the Army. General Bajwa had served two consecutive three-year mandates in the coup-prone country, where the military has a large impact on security and foreign affairs. Relations between New Delhi and Islamabad are tense as a result of the Kashmir problem and transnational terrorism coming from Pakistan.

Jammu and Kashmir’s special status was abolished by India on August 5 and the state was split into two Union Territories. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian envoy in retaliation for India’s action. Since then, Pakistani-Indian commercial ties have mainly remained stagnant. The entirety of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh has been and will continue to be an essential and unalienable part of India, New Delhi has informed Pakistan.