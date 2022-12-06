184 countries are now covered by Airtel’s ‘World Pass’; Read on…

With the introduction of the ‘Airtel World Pass,’ customers will be able to travel to 184 different countries with a single roaming subscription. Since there has been a three-fold increase in foreign travel to India since COVID, this was done to provide tourists from outside with simple connectivity. One pack now covers all of your roaming requirements with this package, whether you’re in transit at an airport or travelling to two or more nations.

This change is the result of considerable consumer research that Airtel undertook, which revealed that many customers found international roaming bundles to be generally perplexing throughout the whole global telecommunications sector. Many people thus aren’t connected when they want to be. They may also look for sophisticated alternatives to temporary connections overseas. With the introduction of the Airtel World Pass, Airtel is now making an effort to systematically address this issue.

Features of World Pass

With customised packs for extended stays and frequent travel, there will be just one roaming plan for 184 different countries. Through WhatsApp and by calling 99100-99100, Airtel also provides round-the-clock contact centre help. Users of Airtel will also enjoy limitless access to data for texting and emergency purposes.

Cost of Airtel World Pass

Postpaid options start at Rs 649 for unlimited internet and 100 minutes that are good for a day. With unlimited broadband and 3,000 minutes of calling, the postpaid package costs Rs 14,999 for a full year. Prepaid plans vary from Rs 649 for a day with 500MB of data and 100 minutes of calling to Rs 2,997 for a year with 2GB of data and validity.

Shashwat Sharma, Director of Consumer Business at Bharti Airtel, commented on the introduction of the Airtel World Pass, saying, ‘With the Airtel World pass, we have set a new benchmark in the global telecom market. I have no doubt that our consumers would greatly benefit from it since they traverse the globe and always have their phones with them. In fact, in the majority of nations, our new plans are a far better value than vacation or local sims’.