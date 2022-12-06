‘A 400-year-old history can’t be reopened’: Supreme Court on Taj Mahal

On Monday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a PIL that sought to rewrite the history of the Taj Mahal, stating that ‘Everything cannot be reopened after 400 years’. Every individual has the fundamental freedom to practise the religion of his or her choice, Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar’s panel informed petitioner UN Dalai. India is a secular nation, thus the petitioner cannot argue that Indians may embrace Sri Sri Thakur Anukul Chandra as their ‘paramatma,’ it stated.

‘Taj Mahal has been there for 400 years, so leave it be’

The bench said, ‘This is not a PIL, but a publicity interest case,’ and dismissed it with a fee of Rs. 1 lakh for the frivolous plea that had wasted the court’s time. Later on, lawyer Barun Kumar Sinha presented his case on behalf of Dr. Sachchida Nand Pandey, who had filed a PIL and was asking for a directive to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to direct them to thoroughly examine the Taj Mahal and determine which structure existed before the Mughal-era monument.

According to Sinha, once ASI releases its assessment on the Taj Mahal, the inaccurate depiction presented in textbooks should be changed. ‘PILs are not intended for enquiries into fisheries’, the bench said. After 400 years, the Taj Mahal should remain where it is. The ASI is presented with your argument, and their decision is final. Do not involve courts in any and all matters. After 400 years, nothing is reversible. In archaeology, the courts are untrained.