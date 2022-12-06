Akhilesh Singh named chief of Bihar Congress

Akhilesh Prasad Singh, a member of the Rajya Sabha, was appointed president of the Bihar Congress Committee on Monday with immediate effect.

Singh has previously voiced criticism of the party leadership while a member of the G23 coalition.

In a statement released by the party, Dr. Akhilesh Prasad Singh, MP, was named the president of the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect.

‘The party appreciates the contribution of the outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee president Madan Mohan Jha,’ the order added.

Former Union minister Kumari Selja was appointed by the Congress on Monday as general secretary in charge of Chhattisgarh, while former Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil were given responsibility for Rajasthan and Haryana, respectively.

P. L. Punia is replaced by Selja, Ajay Maken by Randhawa in Rajasthan, and Vivek Bansal by Gohil as the in-charge of Haryana.

The modifications occur in advance of the upcoming Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan assembly elections. Both states are currently governed by the Congress and are plagued by factionalism that has led to leadership conflicts.