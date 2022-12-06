Andre Agassi’s former coach Nick Bollettieri passes away

Olympic gold medalist and eight-time Grand Slam singles champion Andre Agassi wrote a touching eulogy for his late coach Nick Bollettieri. Bollettieri passed away at the age of 91.

In addition to coaching 10 former world number ones, including Agassi, Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King, Jim Courier, Monica Seles, and Maria Sharapova, Bollettieri had an impact on the sport of tennis.

After a number of health concerns, Bollettieri passed away on Sunday night at his Florida home, according to his manager Steve Shulla, who spoke to the AP news agency.

Agassi, who enrolled in the Bollettieri academy when he was just 13 years old, praised his late mentor for giving ‘so many an opportunity to achieve their dream.’

‘Nick Bollettieri, a close friend of ours, left us last night. He enabled other people to pursue their dreams. He demonstrated to all of us how to enjoy life to the fullest… I’m grateful, Nick’ Tweets from Agassi.

As Chris Evert put it ‘RIP Nick Bolletieri, who was not only the best coach ever but also the nicest person to myself, my family, and my brothers. You had a huge heart and were full of life, and that meant more to me than anything.’

‘I was shocked to learn about Nick Bollettieri’s demise. His sincere grin, sharp wit, friendliness, and upbeat attitude will be missed. Always made my day happier! #RIPNickBollettieri,’ twitter Tracy Austin

‘Our sport lost one of its most ardent instructors & advocates,’ stated Billie Jean King. Nick was always upbeat and was able to bring out the best in everyone who had the good fortune to work with him. We send our condolences and prayers to his family and the Academy staff. Peace be upon him.

‘RIP Nick,’ Martina Navratilova wrote. It was an honour to have known you because you were an incredible coach who revolutionised the way tennis is taught and, most importantly, because you were a genuinely kind person.

‘A pioneer, a visionary, a believer, and a leader,’ said Darren Cahill. ‘Most significantly, a superb coach and a person who cared for tennis enthusiasts. Nick, RIP. We will all miss you, but we will always remember you as a legend of our sport.’