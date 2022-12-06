DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Global Village in Dubai announces date for Christmas tree lighting

Dec 6, 2022, 08:47 pm IST

Dubai: Global Village in Dubai announced the date for Christmas tree lighting ceremony. The ceremony will be held at 7pm on December 8.

The 27th edition of Global Village offers 27 pavilions. The pavilions at the park are UAE, KSA, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Africa, Americas, China, Egypt, Europe, India, Iran, Oman, Japan, South Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Pakistan, Palestine, Syria, Thailand, Turkey, Yemen, and Russia.  New pavilions added this season are Qatar and Oman.

 

