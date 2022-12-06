Sharad Pawar says, will go to Belagavi if attacks don’t stop within 48 hours

Sharad Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), threatened to visit the border district of Belagavi himself if the violence there does not stop within the next 24 to 48 hours, hours after a lorry with a Maharashtra licence plate was attacked there on Tuesday.

Stones were thrown at the lorry that was travelling from Pune to Bengaluru by pro-Kannada protesters. The attack broke and destroyed the vehicle’s front glass, window panes, and window panes.

The incident in Belagavi, according to Sharad Pawar, was ‘unfortunate,’ and it has ‘created an atmosphere of fear in the area,’ but the Maharashtra government is taking a noncommittal stance on the border dispute with Karnataka. Ahead of the upcoming winter session of Parliament, he urged all Maharashtra MPs to speak with the Union Home Minister after receiving ‘distress messages’ from locals.

The Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, according to the NCP leader, is to blame for the unrest that has been reported in the Belagavi district.

Pawar brought up the altercation between Devendra Fadnavis, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, and Bommai, the chief minister of Karnataka, who claimed that Fadnavis’s ‘dream will never come true.’ After Fadnavis said, ‘Not a single village in Maharashtra will go anywhere,’ he made the remark.

Pawar claimed that ‘in the background of the Karnataka Chief Minister’s continuous use of such language,’ the situation in the border region has deteriorated to a critical level.

He claimed that even as the Suprem Court case involving the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka was ongoing, the Karnataka government, particularly CM Bommai, tried to impose its own rules on the state. If violent incidents like the one that occurred on Tuesday don’t stop within 24 hours, he continued, Bommai and the Karnataka government will bear the full weight of the blame.