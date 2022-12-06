Strep A Scarlet Fever: ‘Deadly infection’ kills several kids- Check symptoms and causes!

Health officials in the U.K. are warning parents to be alert after a recent spread of severe Strep A infections resulted in the deaths of at least seven children. The Health Security Agency issued a rare health warning on Friday urging parents to monitor their children for the symptoms of the illness. Symptoms can include fever, sore throat, and swelling of glands (called lymph nodes) in the neck.

The New Virus

Strep throat is a disease caused by bacteria called ‘Group A Streptococcus’. Common symptoms include fever, sore throat, and swelling of glands (called lymph nodes) in the neck. Antibiotics may be helpful if a person has strep throat. They are mainly used to prevent complications such as rheumatic fever rather than shorten the duration of the illness.

Symptoms

The primary signs of strep throat include a painful throat, a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher, tonsil pus (a yellow or green fluid consisting of dead bacteria and white blood cells), and enlarged lymph nodes. There may be other symptoms in this situation, such as the following:

head pain (headache)

vomiting or a propensity to vomit (vomiting)

Abdominal pain

Muscle pain

a rash (little red bumps) on the body, face, or neck.

This is a clear sign, yet it is frequently overlooked.

One to three days after coming into touch with a sick individual, a person with strep throat will begin to exhibit symptoms.

GAS bacteria’s role

Group A beta-hemolytic streptococcus, a kind of bacterium, is what causes strep throat (GAS) People get strep throat through direct, intimate contact with an infected person. When individuals are close together, the sickness can spread quickly. GAS bacteria can dry up and mingle with dust, but they cannot infect people in such situation. On items like toothbrushes, moist microorganisms can be discovered. These bacteria can also be found in food, although they are often invisible. Food may make people ill.

Diagnosis

Strep throat has some symptoms similar to other diseases. It is difficult to know if a person has strep throat without a throat culture or rapid strep test. In 98 percent of cases, these tests correctly detect it. Infectious mononucleosis can cause swollen neck lymph nodes and a sore throat, fever, and enlarged tonsils. There is no specific treatment for this disease.

Treatment

With or without therapy, the symptoms of strep throat normally subside in three to five days. Antibiotic therapy lowers the likelihood of developing a severe illness. Tonsils may need to be removed if you have experienced three or more cases of strep throat in a calendar year. Each year, over 11 million Americans get sore throats.