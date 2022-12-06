‘Strong anti-feminism wave’; Korean feminism faces threats!

There are several reasons why Korean dramas are famous all around the world. Feminism tops the list of factors that contribute to their appeal. K-Dramas, which are mostly authored by women, frequently have strong female leads. But in South Korea, the majority of women live in abhorrent circumstances. This weekend will see the first simultaneous rallies against gender-based violence to take place in multiple major cities since the epidemic, according to feminists in South Korea.

What triggered the anti-feminism wave?

Men in South Korea have been displeased with martial law for boys for more than 10 years, and they frequently organise anti-feminism protests. They would assert that laws promoting ‘women’s justice are frequently utilised against the males’. In May 2022, when Yoon Suk Yeol was elected president, this sentiment among men reached an all-time high. Yoon Suk Yeol, a South Korean conservative who belonged to the People Power Party, was an advocate for men’s rights. Inflamatory remarks were made throughout his presidential elections, and he campaigned on a platform of dismantling the ministry for gender equality for women. HE WON, too. He lost the elections to Lee Jae-Myung, a supporter of women’s rights.

Yoon Suk Yeol said that beginning in October 2022, the South Korean health ministry’s responsibilities will be moved to that department. Despite resistance from a number of sources, the gender discrimination ministry is still being eliminated. Interior Minister Lee Sang-min stated in the official statement that it is time for the nation to transition from a paradigm of women’s policy, which focuses on reducing discrimination against women, to a paradigm of gender equality for both men and women.

The situation in South Korea: In an indicator that looks at jobs, education, health, and political representation of women, the 2022 World Economic Forum global gender gap report puts South Korea 99th out of 146 nations. No matter how it is portrayed, South Korea is still a patriarchal country where women are expected to stay at home or adhere to absurd beauty standards.

Men in South Korea typically equate feminism with misandry, according to NPR, and they call anybody who discusses the difficulties that women in South Korea face ‘Femi’ or assume that they are mentally sick. According to a Unicosearch survey, women make up 4.8% of the top CEOs in South Korea and 19% of the country’s MPs.